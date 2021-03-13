A local pie shop prepares for Pi Day and says business has been good

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - March 14 is International Pi Day, a time when math lovers around the world celebrate the mathematical constant Pi. But, it’s also a day when people enjoy eating pie — and that’s good news for Steve Satterlee, co-owner of A Pie Stop in Spenard.

“Other than Thanksgiving and Christmas it’s the busiest day of the year,” Satterlee said. “Normally we would sell close to 500 pies. And nobody pre-orders, that’s just walk-in trade that day.”

Satterlee isn’t sure how sales will go this year, considering the day falls on a Sunday when the shop isn’t open. But he knows how business has gone this past year: surprisingly well.

“Last year, even with the virus, was probably our best year yet,” he said.

But it didn’t start off that way. When the pandemic fist hit, Satterlee said business was down so far he worried he might have to close his doors. He made a post on Facebook to explain the situation.

“I wanted to let everybody know we were still open and it looked like I wasn’t going to be able to pay the rent.”

Within hours, Satterlee said, orders started pouring in from people anxious to support him. He was doing more business than he ever had before.

“And that was just my regular customers and local support. They had seen that post and spread the word. Even non-customers were showing up. So it really gave us a shot in the arm.”

Around Christmas time, Satterlee said the shop got another unexpected boost from his former employer, Alyeska Pipeline Services, where he had retired after 25 years.

The company purchased hundreds of $25 gift certificates so that every employee could enjoy a pie. Satterlee said many people checked out the shop for the first time, then returned as regular customers.

Now, Satterlee said, A Pie Stop has turned a small profit for the first time since he purchased the shop for his granddaughter four years ago. The business is heading in the right direction and Satterlee has plans to expand.

As for Pi Day, while they won’t be open on Sunday, they’ve expanded their hours on Saturday. Satterlee expects to sell plenty of pies for people who want to celebrate the day.

