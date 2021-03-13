A simple way to bounce back after daylight saving time

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On Sunday morning at 2 a.m. the clocks move forward and it becomes 3 a.m. Many dread this time of year because of the change of time and there are some definite downsides to losing an hour of sleep.

For one thing, you probably don’t get enough sleep already.

“As a population, we’re already sleep deprived,” said Dr. Paul Raymond, a board certified diplomat of sleep medicine.

Studies have shown the time change can cause physical impacts.

“There’s data that shows there’s increased rates of heart attacks in the few days after daylight savings times, up to 25% increase, 8% increase in strokes. Work related injuries increase significantly as well as work production decreases significantly,” Raymond said.

To counteract the loss of an hour, Raymond says the best thing to do is go to bed 10 minutes earlier each night for about a week before the transition.

It’s too late to do that before this year’s change. The next best thing is go to bed early Saturday night and take in the sunlight.

“Make sure to expose yourself to bright daylight early in mornings to help set that circadian rhythm,” Raymond said. “Conversely, you want to avoid bright light in the late evening, because that will actually delay your clock further.”

There is a push in many states and nationally to eliminate the time change and put the country permanent on daylight saving time.

“The push behind this is mostly economics,” Raymond said. “Having extra daylight in the afternoon increases commerce. It increases tourism. It increases buying. For instance, the golf industry found daylight saving time was worth $200 million. For the barbecue industry, it was $100 million.”

On Saturday, Anchorage’s sunrise is 7:21 a.m. It moves to 8:18 a.m. on Sunday, but it takes less than three weeks before we’ll be seeing a sunrise at 7:21 a.m.

Utqiagvik’s sunrise on Saturday occurs at 7:57 a.m. but they are gaining almost 10 minutes of daylight per day, so in 11 days, they’ll see a sunrise once again at 7:57 a.m.

On the other end of the scale, in Houston, Texas, the Saturday sunrise occurs at 6:33 a.m. They are gaining just under two minutes per day, so it will take until May 8 before they see another sunset at 6:33 a.m.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.