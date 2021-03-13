Advertisement

Anchorage Votes: Meet the candidates running for mayor, school board in this year’s municipal election

Anchorage votes graphic
Anchorage votes graphic(KTUU)
By Alaska's News Source Digital Team
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 12:01 AM AKST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska’s News Source reached out to candidates running for mayor and a seat on the school board in this year’s municipal election.

All candidates were asked the same questions and their answers have been posted on our website for voters to read and use as a resource before deciding who to vote for in this election.

These candidates are all actively campaigning, have a related website and are actively raising money.

Mayoral candidates

Bill Evans

Bill Evans is running for mayor of Anchorage. Alaska’s News Source asked him to answer some questions about his campaign. You can read his answers here.

Dave Bronson

Dave Bronson is running for mayor of Anchorage. Alaska’s News Source asked him to answer some questions about his campaign. You can read his answers here.

Bill Falsey

Bill Falsey is running for mayor of Anchorage. Alaska’s News Source asked him to answer some questions about his campaign. You can read his answers here.

Forrest Dunbar

Forrest Dunbar is running for mayor of Anchorage. Alaska’s News Source asked him to answer some questions about his campaign. You can read his answers here.

George Martinez

George Martinez is running for mayor of Anchorage. Alaska’s News Source asked him to answer some questions about his campaign. You can read his answers here.

School board candidates

Marilyn Stewart

Marilyn Stewart is running for a seat on the school board. Alaska’s News Source asked her to answer some questions about her campaign. You can read her answers here.

Kelly Lessens

Kelly Lessens is running for a seat on the school board. Alaska’s News Source asked her to answer some questions about her campaign. You can read her answers here.

Mark Cox

Mark Cox is running for a seat on the school board. Alaska’s News Source asked him to answer some questions about his campaign. You can read his answers here.

Judy Eledge

Judy Eledge is running for a seat on the school board. Alaska’s News Source asked her to answer some questions about her campaign. You can read her answers here.

Nial Williams

Nial Williams is running for a seat on the school board. Alaska’s News Source asked him to answer some questions about his campaign. You can read his answers here.

Edgar Blatchford

Edgar Blatchford is running for a seat on the school board. Alaska’s News Source asked him to answer some questions about his campaign. You can read his answers here.

Alisha Hilde

Alisha Hilde is running for a seat on the school board. Alaska’s News Source asked her to answer some questions about her campaign. You can read her answers here.

Rachel Blakeslee

Rachel Blakeslee is running for a seat on the school board. Alaska’s News Source asked her to answer some questions about her campaign. You can read her answers here.

Pat Higgins

Pat Higgins is running for a seat on the school board. Alaska’s News Source asked him to answer some questions about his campaign. You can read his answers here.

Sami Graham

Sami Graham is running for a seat on the school board. Alaska’s News Source asked her to answer some questions about her campaign. You can read her answers here

Dora Wilson

Dora Wilson is running for a seat on the school board. Alaska’s News Source asked her to answer some questions about her campaign. You can read her answers here.

Kim Paulson

Kim Paulson is running for a seat on the school board. Alaska’s News Source asked her to answer some questions about her campaign. You can read her answers here.

Carl Jacobs

Carl Jacobs is running for a seat on the school board. Alaska’s News Source asked him to answer some questions about his campaign. You can read his answers here.

Editor’s Note: Alaska’s News Source has reached out to Mike Robbins, Elisa Vakalis, Marcus Sanders and Dan Loring, but none have completed their candidate questionnaires as of this publication.

