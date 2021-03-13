Anchorage Votes: Meet the candidates running for mayor, school board in this year’s municipal election
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska’s News Source reached out to candidates running for mayor and a seat on the school board in this year’s municipal election.
All candidates were asked the same questions and their answers have been posted on our website for voters to read and use as a resource before deciding who to vote for in this election.
These candidates are all actively campaigning, have a related website and are actively raising money.
Mayoral candidates
Bill Evans
Bill Evans is running for mayor of Anchorage. Alaska’s News Source asked him to answer some questions about his campaign. You can read his answers here.
Dave Bronson
Dave Bronson is running for mayor of Anchorage. Alaska’s News Source asked him to answer some questions about his campaign. You can read his answers here.
Bill Falsey
Bill Falsey is running for mayor of Anchorage. Alaska’s News Source asked him to answer some questions about his campaign. You can read his answers here.
Forrest Dunbar
Forrest Dunbar is running for mayor of Anchorage. Alaska’s News Source asked him to answer some questions about his campaign. You can read his answers here.
George Martinez
George Martinez is running for mayor of Anchorage. Alaska’s News Source asked him to answer some questions about his campaign. You can read his answers here.
School board candidates
Marilyn Stewart
Marilyn Stewart is running for a seat on the school board. Alaska’s News Source asked her to answer some questions about her campaign. You can read her answers here.
Kelly Lessens
Kelly Lessens is running for a seat on the school board. Alaska’s News Source asked her to answer some questions about her campaign. You can read her answers here.
Mark Cox
Mark Cox is running for a seat on the school board. Alaska’s News Source asked him to answer some questions about his campaign. You can read his answers here.
Judy Eledge
Judy Eledge is running for a seat on the school board. Alaska’s News Source asked her to answer some questions about her campaign. You can read her answers here.
Nial Williams
Nial Williams is running for a seat on the school board. Alaska’s News Source asked him to answer some questions about his campaign. You can read his answers here.
Edgar Blatchford
Edgar Blatchford is running for a seat on the school board. Alaska’s News Source asked him to answer some questions about his campaign. You can read his answers here.
Alisha Hilde
Alisha Hilde is running for a seat on the school board. Alaska’s News Source asked her to answer some questions about her campaign. You can read her answers here.
Rachel Blakeslee
Rachel Blakeslee is running for a seat on the school board. Alaska’s News Source asked her to answer some questions about her campaign. You can read her answers here.
Pat Higgins
Pat Higgins is running for a seat on the school board. Alaska’s News Source asked him to answer some questions about his campaign. You can read his answers here.
Sami Graham
Sami Graham is running for a seat on the school board. Alaska’s News Source asked her to answer some questions about her campaign. You can read her answers here
Dora Wilson
Dora Wilson is running for a seat on the school board. Alaska’s News Source asked her to answer some questions about her campaign. You can read her answers here.
Kim Paulson
Kim Paulson is running for a seat on the school board. Alaska’s News Source asked her to answer some questions about her campaign. You can read her answers here.
Carl Jacobs
Carl Jacobs is running for a seat on the school board. Alaska’s News Source asked him to answer some questions about his campaign. You can read his answers here.
Editor’s Note: Alaska’s News Source has reached out to Mike Robbins, Elisa Vakalis, Marcus Sanders and Dan Loring, but none have completed their candidate questionnaires as of this publication.
