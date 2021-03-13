Advertisement

Calif. man accused of killing sons for insurance payout gets 212 years on fraud charges

By KABC Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 6:47 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (KABC) - A California man accused of killing his two disable sons in an insurance scheme was sentenced to 212 years in prison on federal fraud charges.

In April of 2015, Ali Elmezayen drove a car off a pier at the port of Los Angeles. He swam out of the car quickly and reportedly left his ex-wife and two of their sons inside the vehicle to die.

His alleged intention was to collect money from accidental death insurance policies.

“it is extremely troubling to see someone be so cold-hearted and cold-blooded to try and murder his family members,” said acting U.S. Attorney Tracy Wilkison of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California.

His ex-wife escaped, despite not knowing how to swim. His sons, however, were strapped into car seats and drowned. Both the 13-year-old and 8-year-old were autistic.

“As the judge said today, our children are the ones that should be protected,” Wilkison said. “To turn around and then murder them in cold blood for insurance money is the most horrific thing that I can think of.”

Elmezayen was found guilty in 2019 of more than a dozen federal charges including mail and wire fraud. He received the maximum sentence on Thursday from a U.S. judge.

Local prosecutors also charged Elmezayen with murder and attempted murder, according to the Associated Press. Those charges are still pending.

Copyright 2021 KABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc. contributed to this report.

Most Read

The 2021 Iditarod start line in Deshka Landing.
Iditarod 2021 Blog: Lead mushers have left Nikolai checkpoint
Sen. Lora Reinbold, R-Eagle River.
Discord in Juneau continues, Senate leaders elect to remove one of their own from Capitol over mask policies
A popular aquarium product called moss balls could be harboring an invasive species.
Alaskans urged to destroy moss balls that could contain invasive mussels
Wildlife Trooper Knier and Iditarod Volunteer Doug Ramsey, of Wyoming, sprinted to the child...
Boy saved by Iditarod volunteer, wildlife trooper in Skwentna
Iditarod musher Victoria Hardwick makes it to Mcgrath thanks to trail markers, snowshoes, and...
Iditarod musher Victoria Hardwick makes it to McGrath thanks to trail markers, snowshoes and duct tape

Latest News

George Floyd Square is shown on Feb. 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. Ten months after police officers...
Patterns emerge in jury screening for trial in Floyd’s death
In this Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 photo, Joseph Lupo, an employee of the grocery chain Lidl,...
Virus tolls similar despite governors’ contrasting actions
Calif. man accused of killing sons for insurance payout gets 212 years on fraud charges
Calif. man accused of killing sons for insurance payout gets 212 years on fraud charges
A New Mexico family can't believe the adventure their lost dog embarked when their poodle,...
Dog lost in New Mexico found 4 years later in Texas