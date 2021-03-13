Clear and cold for Southcentral, stormy for western and southeastern Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Spring break may be winding down, but winter is still going strong across Alaska. With clear skies overhead and calm winds overnight, temperatures will drop below zero early Saturday for much of Southcentral while western and Southeast Alaska are still seeing heavy snow and strong winds in the forecast.

Temperatures will start out between 0 and 15 below in Anchorage, Kenai, and the Valley early Saturday. You can expect clear skies through sunset, but high temperatures will struggle to even get into the mid-teens to low 20s, which is about 15 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Don’t forget to set your clocks forward one hour Saturday night as we begin Daylight Saving Time Sunday morning. This will push our sunrise temporarily back to the 8 o’clock hour, but it will also push our sunset into the 8 o’clock hour in the evening.

Clouds will return Sunday as a storm pushes in from western Alaska, also bringing warmer temperatures and chances for snow Monday and Tuesday.

That storm is currently prompting Blizzard Warnings for much of Western Alaska as the storm will produce 2-7″ of snow and wind gusts to 60 mph to St. Lawrence Island and the Bering Strait Coast.

Parts of Southeast are also seeing heavy snow tonight. Ketchikan and Hyder are under a Winter Storm Warning for 6-10″ of snow with even heavier snow near Hyder.

Enjoy the weekend!

-Meteorologist Melissa Frey

