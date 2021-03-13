Advertisement

East High School basketball preparing for the postseason

By Austin Sjong
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 6:59 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Bettye Davis East Anchorage High School Thunderbirds are the only undefeated boys basketball team in the Cook Inlet Conference and as we near the last game of the season, the team is still taking it one game at a time.

“We are all on the same page we all want to win a state championship we work really hard and we know we have the talent to do it,” said Hassan Harrington, an East High senior.

Harrington and Jahbez Sellers are two seniors on the team and two of the key ingredients to the success the team has been having.

While their record does still stand at undefeated, their head coach doesn’t want them to get to far ahead of themselves.

“I think if you start thinking about down the road that is a big mistake there is enough problems today,” said Coach Chuck Martin.

Martin recently reached 400 career victories, something that this East team helped him achieve in the second to last game of the season against West Anchorage High School.

While the Thunderbirds have had some close first halves, the second half is where the team has been thriving.

“I would rather be a better second half team then a first half team,” Martin said. “But we aren’t interested in slow starts either”

The finish line to the regular season is now in sight with East High playing at Dimond High School on March 12 to cap it off — and it is clear who the Thunderbirds see as their biggest opponent.

“Only thing that is going to hold us back is ourselves,” Sellers said.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2021 Iditarod start line in Deshka Landing.
Iditarod 2021 Blog: Dallas Seavey first to leave McGrath for Nikolai, heading south
Anchorage woman plans to rebuild after a fire destroyed her home.
‘It was the smoke alarm that woke my son up that saved us’: Anchorage woman had just seconds to escape her burning home
For Iditarod newcomer Susannah Tuminelli, the race has been a memorable experience.
A surprise wake-up call highlights rookie musher Susannah Tuminelli’s trip to McGrath checkpoint
Wildlife Trooper Knier and Iditarod Volunteer Doug Ramsey, of Wyoming, sprinted to the child...
Boy saved by Iditarod volunteer, wildlife trooper in Skwentna
Veteran musher Gunnar Johnson, of Duluth, Minn., travels down the trail with his dog team...
Veteran Iditarod musher withdrawn from Iditarod after testing positive for COVID-19

Latest News

The 2021 Iditarod start line in Deshka Landing.
Iditarod 2021 Blog: Seavey, Redington racing toward Nikolai, heading south
It's been two years since his last Iditarod but Dallas Seavey is back in the front of the pack....
Iditarod 2021 Trail Tracker: Seavey first into McGrath, DeeDee Jonrowe eyes musher challenges to come
Iditarod 2021: Trail Tracker, Friday AM
Iditarod 2021 Trail Tracker: Dallas Seavey has the lead, Hal Hanson’s touching story near the back of the pack
Duct tape covers “to Nome,” the normal end of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.
Uncertainty ahead, but it’s a close race at Iditarod’s midpoint: ‘It’s anyone’s game right now’