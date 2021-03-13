East High School basketball preparing for the postseason

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Bettye Davis East Anchorage High School Thunderbirds are the only undefeated boys basketball team in the Cook Inlet Conference and as we near the last game of the season, the team is still taking it one game at a time.

“We are all on the same page we all want to win a state championship we work really hard and we know we have the talent to do it,” said Hassan Harrington, an East High senior.

Harrington and Jahbez Sellers are two seniors on the team and two of the key ingredients to the success the team has been having.

While their record does still stand at undefeated, their head coach doesn’t want them to get to far ahead of themselves.

“I think if you start thinking about down the road that is a big mistake there is enough problems today,” said Coach Chuck Martin.

Martin recently reached 400 career victories, something that this East team helped him achieve in the second to last game of the season against West Anchorage High School.

While the Thunderbirds have had some close first halves, the second half is where the team has been thriving.

“I would rather be a better second half team then a first half team,” Martin said. “But we aren’t interested in slow starts either”

The finish line to the regular season is now in sight with East High playing at Dimond High School on March 12 to cap it off — and it is clear who the Thunderbirds see as their biggest opponent.

“Only thing that is going to hold us back is ourselves,” Sellers said.

