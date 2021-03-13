Former Iditarod champion Pete Kaiser scratches from 2021 race

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Former Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race champion Pete Kaiser, of Bethel, has scratched from this year’s race.

Kaiser, bib number three, scratched at 9 a.m. Saturday at the McGrath checkpoint, heading south.

A release from the Iditarod team says he made the decision to scratch “in the best interest of his race team.” He had 10 dogs in harness.

Kaiser was one of four former Iditarod champions in this year’s race. He claimed victory in 2019 crossing the finish line in 9 days, 12 hours, 39 minutes and 6 seconds. He has also won the Kuskokwim 300 five times.

