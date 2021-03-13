Advertisement

Former Iditarod champion Pete Kaiser scratches from 2021 race

(KTUU)
By Elizabeth Roman
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 11:00 AM AKST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Former Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race champion Pete Kaiser, of Bethel, has scratched from this year’s race.

Kaiser, bib number three, scratched at 9 a.m. Saturday at the McGrath checkpoint, heading south.

A release from the Iditarod team says he made the decision to scratch “in the best interest of his race team.” He had 10 dogs in harness.

Kaiser was one of four former Iditarod champions in this year’s race. He claimed victory in 2019 crossing the finish line in 9 days, 12 hours, 39 minutes and 6 seconds. He has also won the Kuskokwim 300 five times.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2021 Iditarod start line in Deshka Landing.
Iditarod 2021 Blog: Two veteran mushers scratch from this year’s race
Sen. Lora Reinbold, R-Eagle River.
Discord in Juneau continues, Senate leaders elect to remove one of their own from Capitol over mask policies
A popular aquarium product called moss balls could be harboring an invasive species.
Alaskans urged to destroy moss balls that could contain invasive mussels
Wildlife Trooper Knier and Iditarod Volunteer Doug Ramsey, of Wyoming, sprinted to the child...
Boy saved by Iditarod volunteer, wildlife trooper in Skwentna
Iditarod musher Victoria Hardwick makes it to Mcgrath thanks to trail markers, snowshoes, and...
Iditarod musher Victoria Hardwick makes it to McGrath thanks to trail markers, snowshoes and duct tape

Latest News

The 2021 Iditarod start line in Deshka Landing.
Iditarod 2021 Blog: Two veteran mushers scratch from this year’s race
Iditarod musher heading into the McGrath checkpoint during the 2021 race.
Iditarod mushers chase Dallas Seavey southbound
Iditarod Veterinarians keep teams healthy on the trail.
‘How they perform the best’: Iditarod veterinarians keep teams healthy on the trail
UAA Skiing Nationals
UAA skiing’s Fiegl earns All-American honors in slalom