Iditarod mushers chase Dallas Seavey southbound

Iditarod musher heading into the McGrath checkpoint during the 2021 race.
Iditarod musher heading into the McGrath checkpoint during the 2021 race.(KTUU)
By Patrick Enslow
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 12:02 AM AKST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The chase is on as Dallas Seavey and his dog team continue to charge towards the Iditarod 49 finish line. The rest of the 2021 race was left playing catch-up Friday as the four-time champion set a blistering pace southbound.

“He’s in the driver’s seat,” Ryan Redington said at the McGrath checkpoint. “My team needs proper rest, and I need to manage them, not to go chase Dallas [Seavey].”

The commanding lead was apparent for many mushers trying to catch up with Seavey.

“Dallas [Seavey] has been very dominant through the race and he’s been setting the pace,” Veteran Iditarod musher Aaron Burmeister said at the McGrath checkpoint. “I haven’t even been concerned about it until today.”

A tone-setting day for Seavey as he leaves less and less trail for his competitors to keep up.

