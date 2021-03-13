Advertisement

J-Rod done: Lopez, Rodriguez call off 2-year engagement

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez called off their two-year engagement, according to multiple...
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez called off their two-year engagement, according to multiple reports based on anonymous sources.(Source: WABC, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 3:04 PM AKST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — J-Rod has split.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez called off their two-year engagement, according to multiple reports based on anonymous sources. The former New York Yankees shortstop proposed to the actor a couple years ago after the celebrity couple started dating in early 2017.

The New York Post’s Page Six was the first to report on the couple’s breakup. A representative for Lopez did not return an email request for comment.

The last time Lopez and Rodriquez posted a photo together was last month in the Dominican Republic.

The couple was given the nickname, J-Rod, three years ago after they landed on the cover of Vanity Fair magazine.

In 2019, Rodriguez said he and Lopez had similar backgrounds and her latest film “Second Act” reflected the ties that drew them together.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2021 Iditarod start line in Deshka Landing.
Iditarod 2021 Blog: Top three mushers make it to McGrath heading south
Anchorage woman plans to rebuild after a fire destroyed her home.
‘It was the smoke alarm that woke my son up that saved us’: Anchorage woman had just seconds to escape her burning home
For Iditarod newcomer Susannah Tuminelli, the race has been a memorable experience.
A surprise wake-up call highlights rookie musher Susannah Tuminelli’s trip to McGrath checkpoint
Wildlife Trooper Knier and Iditarod Volunteer Doug Ramsey, of Wyoming, sprinted to the child...
Boy saved by Iditarod volunteer, wildlife trooper in Skwentna
Veteran musher Gunnar Johnson, of Duluth, Minn., travels down the trail with his dog team...
Veteran Iditarod musher withdrawn from Iditarod after testing positive for COVID-19

Latest News

FILE - This April 13, 2014, file photo, shows the Internal Revenue Service headquarters...
IRS says new round of COVID relief payments on the way
The 2021 Iditarod start line in Deshka Landing.
Iditarod 2021 Blog: Top three mushers make it to McGrath heading south
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a vaccination site on Monday, March 8, 2021, in New York.
Schumer, Gillibrand call on NY Gov. Cuomo to resign
March 12 known as Ashley Johnson-Barr day for the 10-year-old who was kidnapped, sexually...
Ashley Johnson-Barr Day: Senate Floor pays tribute on what would’ve been her 13th birthday