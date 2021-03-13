Meet the candidate: Kim Paulson

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Kim Paulson is running for a seat on the school board. Alaska’s News Source asked her to answer some questions about her campaign. Here’s what she said.

What school board seat are you running for?

SCHOOL BOARD SEAT F

Can you give me a short description of yourself?

Kim is a resident of South Anchorage. She was encouraged by friends and family to run for the School Board. She does not consider herself to be a politician and isn’t looking to advance a political career. She sees an opportunity to help the community by adding a solid conservative approach to decision making in the Anchorage School District.

Prior to having children Kim managed a physician’s office. Once her youngest was in preschool she attended college, graduating from Texas A&M at Galveston.

Kim is the wife of David Paulson, a local Neurosurgeon, and they have been married for 29 years. They have three boys, two South Anchorage High School graduates. The youngest is a sophomore.

Kim has volunteered at her children’s schools. She has also worked as a teachers’ aide with special needs students. She is ready to take the next step in service to help students and parents.

Why are you running for school board?

This past year opened my eyes to how much control the School Board has over our children’s lives, as well as, what and how they are taught in our schools.

What will be your focus on the school board?

Putting students first, parental rights and awareness, and focus on academics over politics.

Do you think students should be back in school, learning virtually, or a hybrid?

I think children should absolutely be allowed to go back to in person schooling. I also believe virtual learning should remain available to families who have concerns with in person classes and for students whose learning style is more compatible with distance learning.

Should students in school be wearing masks?

I am for our children attending school in person. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics have both set guidelines for them to do so.

Do you think children were left behind this school year? How can they get back to grade level?

Children were definitely left behind this year. Unfortunately, they must suffer the consequences of falling behind their peers who have been in school in the rest of the state this entire school year. Some possibilities to return to grade level could include a longer school day, attending five days a week, tutoring and summer school.

How do you plan to address the COVID-19 pandemic in schools?

The CDC & AAP both said children were safe to go back to school back in August 2020 and set guidelines for them to safely attend. Had we followed these guidelines our children wouldn’t be in the situation they are in today.

What’s the largest non-pandemic issue facing the district and what do you intend to do about it?

During the 2018/2019 school year over 50% of our students tested below proficient in English Language Arts and Math testing scores. We need to find out what systems are in place that resulted in more than half of our students the inability to read, write, or master math for their grade level, before the pandemic. We need to give teachers support in working with several different learning styles within on class.

