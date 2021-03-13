Advertisement

More than a dozen units respond to overnight house fire

AFD got the call of a house fire at 2:15 Saturday morning. (Courtesy: Esther Baldwin)
By Marlise Irby
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 1:01 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An overnight fire ripped through an Abbott Loop home on Waterwood Circle Saturday. The Anchorage Fire department said reports came in of a house fire at 2:15 a.m. When they arrived, dispatch said a car was on fire in the garage. AFD says the fire quickly spread to the second story of the home.

When police arrived they said all the people inside the home had made it out, according to AFD.

Fifteen units were dispatched to help put out the fire. Three other units were sent in to assist with additional resources when needed, according to the Lead Dispatch Supervisor with AFD.

There were no reports of any injuries.

