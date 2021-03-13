Advertisement

Mother arrested for killing 2-year-old daughter

Bethel women accused of murdering her 2-year-old
(KGNS)
By Marlise Irby
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 10:27 AM AKST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On Friday around 4:30 a.m. dispatch received a report of an injured child at a home in the Tundra Ridge neighborhood, according to a press release from the Bethel Police Department.

Bethel Fire Department medics arrived on the scene and took the 2-year-old girl to an area hospital, she was later pronounced dead from “traumatic injuries.”

Stephanie Olrun of Bethel, the 2-year-old’s mother was arrested for murder in the first degree and was taken to the Yukon Kuskokwim Correctional Center.

BPD has asked the Alaska Department of Public Safety to assist in processing the scene.

BPD is asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact them at 907.543.3781.

