Public health officials hope to address vaccine hesitancy among Alaskans

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For months, a limited supply of COVID-19 vaccines was the biggest roadblock in Alaska’s race toward herd immunity. But now, with a steady supply of vaccine doses coming into the state and hundreds of vaccine appointments available, public health officials are working to address misinformation, questions and concerns that might keep Alaskans from getting vaccinated.

“I’m very concerned about vaccine hesitancy,” said Chief Epidemiologist Dr. Joe McLaughlin on Thursday.

Both McLaughlin and Alaska Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink have called vaccination “Alaska’s ticket out of the pandemic,” but acknowledge that is only true if enough Alaskans decide to get vaccinated.

“What proportion of people we need vaccinated to achieve what we call so called ‘herd immunity’ is not clear yet, but I would guess it’s somewhere in the order of you know, 65 to perhaps as high as 80 plus percent of the population,” McLaughlin said. “So when we start hearing about vaccine hesitancy and vaccine refusal, it really makes us concerned that we won’t achieve that herd immunity.”

All three of the COVID-19 vaccines available to Alaskans are safe and effective, according to public health officials, and all Alaskans age 16 and older are now eligible to get vaccinated.

“I’m most concerned about people being hospitalized, getting sick or dying because of misinformation,” Zink said on Thursday.

Zink said with the availability of vaccines, COVID-19 is quickly becoming a preventable disease.

“One of the things that I have the hardest time with as a clinician is when I see someone and know that we could have potentially prevented an illness that’s making them so sick,” she said, later adding, “It’s heartbreaking to see people struggling to breathe who said, ‘I just thought this was the flu, I didn’t think this was going to be this bad,’ and there’s a lot of misinformation out there and people pay the price for that when they get really sick.”

She described a couple she recently treated who were both exposed to COVID-19 and tested positive. The husband, Zink said, had been fully vaccinated and was asymptomatic, while his wife, who had not been vaccinated, needed to be admitted to the hospital.

“Just seeing them sitting there side by side, directly, was just again to me this, the story of what this vaccine is,” Zink said. “They might both test positive, they might both have an exposure, they both were living their lives the same way, and she’s on oxygen struggling to breathe.”

Zink said early polling showed more vaccine hesitancy among people living in urban areas of the state, versus rural Alaska.

“I think there’s probably a lot of reasons for that including distance from healthcare, as well as previous experience with epidemics and pandemics, and the need to protect the community and really seeing what that looks like,” Zink said.

State officials say while they’re planning to do more surveys, there is not currently one specific group of people they’re concerned about, as they are racing to vaccinate as many people as possible to prevent additional illness and even more mutations of the coronavirus.

“We have lots of other questions on what kind of knowledge, attitudes and behaviors Alaskans have around vaccine and we’re going to be doing some more surveying to get a better handle on that,” said Tari O’Connor, deputy director of Alaska’s Division of Public Health.

Zink encouraged Alaskans to continue participating in weekly public health echo Q&A sessions.

“I also think that the questions are important,” she said. “People have questions for a reason, and I think we really want to meet people where they’re at and hear their questions and listen to their questions.”

Officials have also encouraged those who have gotten the vaccine to share their experiences with their friends and family members.

“It’s really our job together collectively as a community to make sure that we’re addressing concerns and questions that people have if they’re vaccine hesitant,” McLaughlin said.

