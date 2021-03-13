Advertisement

UAA skiing’s Fiegl earns All-American honors in slalom

UAA Skiing Nationals
UAA Skiing Nationals(Austin Sjong)
By Austin Sjong
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 10:16 PM AKST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - University of Alaska Anchorage skier Rebecca Fiegl earned All-American honors with a sixth place finish in the slalom at the NCAA National Championships Friday.

She was in 10th place after her first run, but then she went on to post the 10th fastest time in her second run to propel her into the 6th position. With the finish, she is now the fifth UAA skier to earn All-American honors this year.

As for the rest of the Skiwolves, Georgia Burgess finished in 19th place and Li Djurestaal finished 26th after a sequence of unusual events, according to the Seawolves’ website.

“Li was interfered with by a cameraman’s piece of equipment, but was in the zone and didn’t stop to ask for a re-run. That’s an unfortunate circumstance that rarely happens. She had a fantastic first run and was in a position to move into the top 10,” said head coach Sparky Anderson said. “A lens from the live-stream video cameraman came loose and slid in front of her in the top section. She was forced off track and didn’t think to stop to ask for a provisional re-run. She was in the moment. It’s a rule that we couldn’t get around, and she ended up in 26th.”

For the men, Michael Soetaert led the way finishing in 17th, Didrik Nilsen finished in 27th and Moro Bamber was right behind Nilsen finishing in 28th.

Alaska Anchorage is currently sixth in the team standings with 265 points. The national championships concludes with the freestyle races Saturday.

