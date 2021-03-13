Valerie Nurr’araaluk Davidson named interim president of Alaska’s largest tribal health organization

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium has named an interim president of its board of directors after the abrupt resignation and disappearance of Andy Teuber.

Valerie Nurr’araaluk Davidson was named to the position by the board in a meeting Friday afternoon.

“We look forward to having Valerie continue to move our organization forward,” wrote board chair Bernise Kaigelak, in a release. “Valerie is a strong leader and we are excited for the focus and energy she will bring to our executive leadership.”

Davidson will take a leave of absence from her role as president of Alaska Pacific University. APU is a tribal university affiliated with the consortium. She’s held the position since March 2020.

“I am focused on continuing to advance the efforts already underway to lead our staff through the challenging situations that have presented themselves in the last few weeks. Even more important than those immediate needs, I am excited to cultivate an inclusive culture throughout the Consortium that highlights ANTHC’s commitment to excellence for its people and the innovative services we provide,” Davidson said in a release.

Garvin Federenko, who was serving as acting president at ANTHC, will remain as the consortium’s chief executive officer.

Earlier in her career, Davidson had been the senior director of legal and intergovernmental affairs for ANTHC and an executive vice president for the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation, according to an APU press release at the time of her hire.

Davidson, who is Yup’ik, was the first Alaska Native woman to hold the position of lieutenant governor in the state.

She was named to the role after her predecessor, the now-late Byron Mallott, resigned after making inappropriate comments to a woman. Until then, she’d served as the state’s commissioner of the Department of Health and Social Services under former Gov. Bill Walker.

Davidson is an enrolled tribal member of the Orutsararmiut Native Council, in Bethel.

