Advertisement

Valerie Nurr’araaluk Davidson named interim president of Alaska’s largest tribal health organization

Valerie Nurr'araaluk Davidson has been named interim president of the Alaska Native Tribal...
Valerie Nurr'araaluk Davidson has been named interim president of the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium. (Courtesy ANTHC)(Courtesy ANTHC)
By Kortnie Horazdovsky
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 6:45 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium has named an interim president of its board of directors after the abrupt resignation and disappearance of Andy Teuber.

Valerie Nurr’araaluk Davidson was named to the position by the board in a meeting Friday afternoon.

“We look forward to having Valerie continue to move our organization forward,” wrote board chair Bernise Kaigelak, in a release. “Valerie is a strong leader and we are excited for the focus and energy she will bring to our executive leadership.”

Davidson will take a leave of absence from her role as president of Alaska Pacific University. APU is a tribal university affiliated with the consortium. She’s held the position since March 2020.

“I am focused on continuing to advance the efforts already underway to lead our staff through the challenging situations that have presented themselves in the last few weeks. Even more important than those immediate needs, I am excited to cultivate an inclusive culture throughout the Consortium that highlights ANTHC’s commitment to excellence for its people and the innovative services we provide,” Davidson said in a release.

Garvin Federenko, who was serving as acting president at ANTHC, will remain as the consortium’s chief executive officer.

Earlier in her career, Davidson had been the senior director of legal and intergovernmental affairs for ANTHC and an executive vice president for the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation, according to an APU press release at the time of her hire.

Davidson, who is Yup’ik, was the first Alaska Native woman to hold the position of lieutenant governor in the state.

She was named to the role after her predecessor, the now-late Byron Mallott, resigned after making inappropriate comments to a woman. Until then, she’d served as the state’s commissioner of the Department of Health and Social Services under former Gov. Bill Walker.

Davidson is an enrolled tribal member of the Orutsararmiut Native Council, in Bethel.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2021 Iditarod start line in Deshka Landing.
Iditarod 2021 Blog: Dallas Seavey first to leave McGrath for Nikolai, heading south
Anchorage woman plans to rebuild after a fire destroyed her home.
‘It was the smoke alarm that woke my son up that saved us’: Anchorage woman had just seconds to escape her burning home
For Iditarod newcomer Susannah Tuminelli, the race has been a memorable experience.
A surprise wake-up call highlights rookie musher Susannah Tuminelli’s trip to McGrath checkpoint
Wildlife Trooper Knier and Iditarod Volunteer Doug Ramsey, of Wyoming, sprinted to the child...
Boy saved by Iditarod volunteer, wildlife trooper in Skwentna
Veteran musher Gunnar Johnson, of Duluth, Minn., travels down the trail with his dog team...
Veteran Iditarod musher withdrawn from Iditarod after testing positive for COVID-19

Latest News

The 2021 Iditarod start line in Deshka Landing.
Iditarod 2021 Blog: Seavey, Redington racing toward Nikolai, heading south
Clear and cold for Southcentral, stormy for western and southeastern Alaska
Clear and cold for Southcentral, stormy for western and southeastern Alaska
Coronavirus
1 death, 113 COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Friday
Public health officials hope to address vaccine hesitancy among Alaskans