Help wanted: TSA looking for 170 workers around Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -These are relatively quiet times at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport which still feels the effects of the pandemic.

But, the TSA expects that to change shortly.

“Alaska is a popular destination this summer, and we want to be ready for those people to get the economy back going,” said TSA Spokesperson Lorie Dankers.

The TSA is looking for 170 new full-time and part-time employees to work around Alaska. Half of the 170 jobs will be filled in Anchorage, 13 of them are in Fairbanks, while the rest will be at 12 other commercial airports around the state.

Overall, about 460 people work for the TSA in Alaska. But finding people to work for the agency is not easy.

“We know it’s very expensive in parts to live. You may not be able to bring in, or recruit from outside of the state,” said Dankers. “We’re looking to see if they’re individuals who live inside of Alaska who want to come work for TSA.”

Alaska is part of the nationwide effort to hire 6,000 new employees.

“We know now as we enter the spring months, with vaccines rolled out across Alaska, and the rest of the country, and that pent up travel demand,” Dankes said. “We are anticipating summer could certainly see increased passenger volumes, and we want to be prepared.”

The TSA believes the best way to ensure that is by making sure it’s fully staffed.

The deadline to apply is March 31, 2021. More information on how to apply can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.