Iditarod 2021 Trail Tracker: Former champion scratches late as the leaders reach Rohn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Pete Kaiser the 2019 Iditarod champion has decided to scratch after resting in McGrath. Kaiser, Richie Diehl, and Joar Leifseth Ulsom bunching up and running large stretches of this race together before the news of the scratch.

Aaron Burmeister has taken the lead with Brent Sass not to far behind him, but the big leader from yesterday Dallas Seavey took part of the morning to rest, so you can expect him to close that gap quite quickly.

The leaders are reaching Rohn, which is just 172 miles from the finish, so unless there is any big surprises the winner of Iditarod 49 will be crowned late Sunday night early Monday morning.

