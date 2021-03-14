Iditarod 2021 Trail Tracker: Seavey surges back into the lead as the leaders go through Dalzell Gorge

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The leaders raced through Rohn and will now have to go through the Dalzell Gorge overnight. The stretch notorious for wrecking sleds with it’s sharp turns, open water, and snow bridges. Dallas Seavey has a firm grip on the lead right now but Aaron Burmeister and Brent Sass aren’t going to go down without a fight.

As we move into what will most likely be the last full day of Iditarod 2021, anything could happen, so make sure to watch the video above to catch up on the latest and check back in tomorrow for more updates.

