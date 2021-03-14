More snow on the way from Southwest to Southeast

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A front is moving through Southwest Alaska Saturday night bringing snow and blowing snow. A Blizzard Warning is in effect for the Kuskokwim Delta until 9 p.m. Saturday with an additional 2 inches of snow possible and winds to 50 mph.

That same front will swing across Southcentral starting Sunday and then push into the Panhandle Sunday night into Monday morning. The Kenai Peninsula should expect 4 to 8 inches of snow spread out through the course of the day. This is expected to a long duration but light snow event for the Kenai.

Light snow is expected to catch the leaders of the Iditarod starting early Sunday morning. Light snow is likely for as the winner is racing toward the finish line of Iditarod 49.

