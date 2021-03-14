UAA Ski team places 4th at NCAA National Championships

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The 4th finish by the Seawolves ties the best finish ever in program history when it placed fourth in 2009.

Astrid Stav finished the championships off with a runner-up finish in the freestyle to propel the skiwolves into the top 5, the finish is also Stav’s second All-American honor of the year.

Tuva Bygrave placed 4th to also claim a second All-American honor, Pascale Paradise finished in 23rd.

As for the men on the team they were lead by Sigurd Roenning with a 5th place finish, Magnus Noroey finished in 7th and Espen Persen contributed with a 15th place finish.

Overall UAA hauled in nine All-American honors over the four-day competition.

