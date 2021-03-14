Advertisement

UAA Ski team places 4th at NCAA National Championships

The Univ. of Alaska Anchorage logo at the Alaska Airlines Center
The Univ. of Alaska Anchorage logo at the Alaska Airlines Center(KTUU)
By Austin Sjong
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 4:25 PM AKST
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The 4th finish by the Seawolves ties the best finish ever in program history when it placed fourth in 2009.

Astrid Stav finished the championships off with a runner-up finish in the freestyle to propel the skiwolves into the top 5, the finish is also Stav’s second All-American honor of the year.

Tuva Bygrave placed 4th to also claim a second All-American honor, Pascale Paradise finished in 23rd.

As for the men on the team they were lead by Sigurd Roenning with a 5th place finish, Magnus Noroey finished in 7th and Espen Persen contributed with a 15th place finish.

Overall UAA hauled in nine All-American honors over the four-day competition.

