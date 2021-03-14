UAA Ski team places 4th at NCAA National Championships
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 4:25 PM AKST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The 4th finish by the Seawolves ties the best finish ever in program history when it placed fourth in 2009.
Astrid Stav finished the championships off with a runner-up finish in the freestyle to propel the skiwolves into the top 5, the finish is also Stav’s second All-American honor of the year.
Tuva Bygrave placed 4th to also claim a second All-American honor, Pascale Paradise finished in 23rd.
As for the men on the team they were lead by Sigurd Roenning with a 5th place finish, Magnus Noroey finished in 7th and Espen Persen contributed with a 15th place finish.
Overall UAA hauled in nine All-American honors over the four-day competition.
Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.