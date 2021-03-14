Advertisement

Veteran Iditarod musher Aaron Burmeister wins Bristol Bay Native Corp. Fish First Award

Aaron Burmeister, Iditarod 2021
Aaron Burmeister, Iditarod 2021(KTUU)
By Elizabeth Roman
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 5:29 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Veteran Iditarod musher Aaron Burmeister was the first to arrive at the Rohn checkpoint, heading south, Wednesday.

Burmeister, bib number 36, got to the checkpoint at 4:26 p.m. with 14 dogs in harness. Because he was the first musher to reach the checkpoint, he won the Bristol Bay Native Corp. Fish First Award.

The award comes with 25 pounds of fresh Bristol Bay salmon filets, $2,000 and a wood-burned art piece crafted by Apay’uq Moore, who is a BBNC shareholder and artist.

Dog mushing and fishing are both longstanding traditions in Bristol Bay, Jason Metrokin, BBNC president and chief executive officer said in a release. The area is home to the world’s largest wild sockeye salmon fishery.

The award will be given to Burmeister after the race.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2021 Iditarod start line in Deshka Landing.
Iditarod 2021 Blog: Racers, heading south, begin arriving to Rohn
Mother arrested for killing 2-year-old daughter
Sen. Lora Reinbold, R-Eagle River.
Discord in Juneau continues, Senate leaders elect to remove one of their own from Capitol over mask policies
A popular aquarium product called moss balls could be harboring an invasive species.
Alaskans urged to destroy moss balls that could contain invasive mussels
Wildlife Trooper Knier and Iditarod Volunteer Doug Ramsey, of Wyoming, sprinted to the child...
Boy saved by Iditarod volunteer, wildlife trooper in Skwentna

Latest News

The 2021 Iditarod start line in Deshka Landing.
Iditarod 2021 Blog: Dallas Seavey, heading south, racing toward Rainy Pass
Trail Tracker day 7
Iditarod 2021 Trail Tracker: Former champion scratches late as the leaders reach Rohn
The Univ. of Alaska Anchorage logo at the Alaska Airlines Center
UAA Ski team places 4th at NCAA National Championships
Former Iditarod champion Pete Kaiser scratches from 2021 race