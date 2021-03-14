Veteran Iditarod musher Aaron Burmeister wins Bristol Bay Native Corp. Fish First Award

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Veteran Iditarod musher Aaron Burmeister was the first to arrive at the Rohn checkpoint, heading south, Wednesday.

Burmeister, bib number 36, got to the checkpoint at 4:26 p.m. with 14 dogs in harness. Because he was the first musher to reach the checkpoint, he won the Bristol Bay Native Corp. Fish First Award.

The award comes with 25 pounds of fresh Bristol Bay salmon filets, $2,000 and a wood-burned art piece crafted by Apay’uq Moore, who is a BBNC shareholder and artist.

Dog mushing and fishing are both longstanding traditions in Bristol Bay, Jason Metrokin, BBNC president and chief executive officer said in a release. The area is home to the world’s largest wild sockeye salmon fishery.

The award will be given to Burmeister after the race.

