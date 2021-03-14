Veteran Iditarod musher Dallas Seavey wins Northrim Bank Achieve More Award after reaching Skwentna

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After being the first musher to reach Skwentna, heading south in the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, veteran musher Dallas Seavey has won the Northrim Bank Achieve More Award.

Seavey, bib number 23, got to Skwentna at 12:44 p.m. Sunday with 10 dogs. The Talkeetna musher will receive a $2,500 check.

The award is usually given to the first musher to reach the White Mountain checkpoint, but had to be moved because of this year’s modified race route.

“Our award inspires all Alaskans to ‘achieve more’ and we are honored to celebrate the tradition of mushing in Alaska,” said Joe Schierhorn, chairman, president and CEO of Northrim Bank, in a release. “As an Alaska grown bank, we know the pioneer spirit it takes to thrive in Alaska and also on the Iditarod trail.”

Schierhorn said seeing this year’s race change to ensure the safety of the mushers, dogs, volunteers and communities along the trail during the coronavirus pandemic “has been a testament of the Alaska spirit.”

The award will be given to Seavey after the race.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.