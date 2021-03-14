Advertisement

Veteran Iditarod musher Dallas Seavey wins Northrim Bank Achieve More Award after reaching Skwentna

Dallas Seavey at his kennel in Talkeetna, Alaska.
Dallas Seavey at his kennel in Talkeetna, Alaska. (KTUU)
By Elizabeth Roman
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 1:26 PM AKDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After being the first musher to reach Skwentna, heading south in the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, veteran musher Dallas Seavey has won the Northrim Bank Achieve More Award.

Seavey, bib number 23, got to Skwentna at 12:44 p.m. Sunday with 10 dogs. The Talkeetna musher will receive a $2,500 check.

The award is usually given to the first musher to reach the White Mountain checkpoint, but had to be moved because of this year’s modified race route.

“Our award inspires all Alaskans to ‘achieve more’ and we are honored to celebrate the tradition of mushing in Alaska,” said Joe Schierhorn, chairman, president and CEO of Northrim Bank, in a release. “As an Alaska grown bank, we know the pioneer spirit it takes to thrive in Alaska and also on the Iditarod trail.”

Schierhorn said seeing this year’s race change to ensure the safety of the mushers, dogs, volunteers and communities along the trail during the coronavirus pandemic “has been a testament of the Alaska spirit.”

The award will be given to Seavey after the race.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother arrested for killing 2-year-old daughter
AFD got the call of a house fire at 2:15 Saturday morning. (Courtesy: Esther Baldwin)
More than a dozen units respond to overnight house fire
The 2021 Iditarod start line in Deshka Landing.
Iditarod 2021 Blog: Dallas Seavey first musher to arrive in Skwentna, heading south
Former Iditarod champion Pete Kaiser scratches from 2021 race
14 airports across Alaska looking to hire 170+ TSA Officers before summer 2021, $1,000...
Help wanted: TSA looking for 170 workers around Alaska

Latest News

The 2021 Iditarod start line in Deshka Landing.
Iditarod 2021 Blog: Dallas Seavey first musher to arrive in Skwentna, heading south
Iditarod musher heading into the McGrath checkpoint during the 2021 race.
Veteran Iditarod musher Dallas Seavey wins Ryan Air Gold Coast Award
Former Iditarod champion Pete Kaiser scratches from 2021 race
An overhead shot of the trail, courtesy of Iditarod Insider.
Iditarod 2021 Trail Tracker: Seavey surges back into the lead as the leaders go through Dalzell Gorge