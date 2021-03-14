Veteran Iditarod musher Dallas Seavey wins Ryan Air Gold Coast Award

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Veteran Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race musher Dallas Seavey was the first musher to reach Rainy Pass, heading south, early Sunday morning. For his efforts, he won the Ryan Air Gold Coast Award.

Seavey, bib number 23, arrived at the checkpoint at 3:04 a.m. with 12 dogs in harness. The Talkeetna musher will get $1,000 in gold nuggets and an figurine of a dog sled team carved out of ivory.

“Mushing has long been a way of life for the Ryan family,” a release states. “The company’s founder drove mail by dog team between Unalakleet and Kaltag in the early 1900s and other Ryan family members also mushed dogs in the territorial guard with Muktuk Marston.”

The award will be given to Seavey after the race.

