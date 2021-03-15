Deadly hostage standoff; suspect threatened to kill children in home

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man is dead after a standoff with officers in Wasilla.

It all started around 8:45 p.m. Saturday when MATCOM Dispatch received a call of a hit and run along the Parks Highway near Church Road. Officers located the vehicle within minutes of the call, but the suspect’s vehicle was found unoccupied near Glenkerry Drive.

According to the Alaska State Trooper Daily Dispatch, a call came into MATCOM dispatch at 9:05 p.m. The caller stated a man was on the front porch with a shotgun demanding keys to their vehicle. The residents in the home were able to get to their garage and left in their car.

The suspect left that home and went to a neighboring home. Inside the second home there was a woman and three young children, according to AST. Still carrying the gun, the suspect then separated the woman from the children while threatening the woman saying he was going to “kill the children.”

Wasilla police along with the Special Emergency Response Team set up a perimeter around the home and began negotiations with the suspect at 9:32 p.m.

Reports show the suspect refused to surrender. At around 10:50 p.m. Alaska State Troopers fired at the suspect and made their way into the home to prevent any harm to the woman and the three children.

When AST and Wasilla police entered the home the suspect was still armed. WPD and AST fired at the suspect who did not survive.

According to AST the victims were not physically hurt during the incident. No officers were injured during the hostage situation.

The names of the officers will be released after 72 hours, in accordance with policy.

The name of the suspect has not been released, and the officer-involved shooting is under investigation.

