Iditarod 2021 Trail Tracker: Leaders resting in Skwentna before the final push

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - We are now just hours away from the expected finish of this year’s Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.

Veteran mushers Dallas Seavey and Aaron Burmeister were the first two mushers to make it into the final checkpoint with Seavey in the lead by just over an hour.

Burmeister said he will be dropping a few dogs hoping to find the right combination to close the gap that lies in front of him.

Iditarod 49 has been unpredictable, so anything could happen in the last 67 miles to the finish line.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.