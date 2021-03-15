Advertisement

Iditarod 2021 Trail Tracker: Leaders resting in Skwentna before the final push

By Austin Sjong
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 6:25 PM AKDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - We are now just hours away from the expected finish of this year’s Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.

Veteran mushers Dallas Seavey and Aaron Burmeister were the first two mushers to make it into the final checkpoint with Seavey in the lead by just over an hour.

Burmeister said he will be dropping a few dogs hoping to find the right combination to close the gap that lies in front of him.

Iditarod 49 has been unpredictable, so anything could happen in the last 67 miles to the finish line.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother arrested for killing 2-year-old daughter
AFD got the call of a house fire at 2:15 Saturday morning. (Courtesy: Esther Baldwin)
More than a dozen units respond to overnight house fire
The 2021 Iditarod start line in Deshka Landing.
Iditarod 2021 Blog: When will leading mushers leave Skwentna?
Former Iditarod champion Pete Kaiser scratches from 2021 race
14 airports across Alaska looking to hire 170+ TSA Officers before summer 2021, $1,000...
Help wanted: TSA looking for 170 workers around Alaska

Latest News

The 2021 Iditarod start line in Deshka Landing.
Iditarod 2021 Blog: When will leading mushers leave Skwentna?
Dallas Seavey at his kennel in Talkeetna, Alaska.
Veteran Iditarod musher Dallas Seavey wins Northrim Bank Achieve More Award after reaching Skwentna
Iditarod musher heading into the McGrath checkpoint during the 2021 race.
Veteran Iditarod musher Dallas Seavey wins Ryan Air Gold Coast Award
Former Iditarod champion Pete Kaiser scratches from 2021 race