Iditarod 2021 Trail Tracker: The top two mushers have left the last checkpoint

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - We are just hours away from finding out who the champion of Iditarod 2021 will be. Dallas Seavey left the last checkpoint at 8:44pm and about an hour after him Aaron Burmeister took off, the big question being will Burmeister be able to catch Seavey over the last 67 miles to the finish line. If Seavey can hold on to the lead and win the race he will become just second musher to win the Iditarod 5 times, joining mushing legend Rick Swenson .

Alaska's News Source will have live coverage of the finish which is expected to be sometime before 5 a.m.

