Iditarod 49 weather as the champion is crowned

By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 6:05 PM AKDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - With three mushers on their final eight-hour rest in Skwentna, we look toward the weather for tonight as the leaders depart the checkpoint.

We are expecting some light snow to move into the area this evening and it should continue through the early morning hours — only about an inch of accumulation is expected.

We don’t have specifics yet on time, but it looks like the winner will cross the finish line early Monday morning.

We are expecting that snow to continue, again only about an inch total, and temperatures near 10 degrees around 2 a.m. but cooling off by 5 a.m. to about 5 above.

