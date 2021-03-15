Advertisement

Man charged with spitting at Disney guard who asked for mask

FILE - In this Thursday, July 2, 2020, file photo, cars drive under a sign greeting visitors...
FILE - In this Thursday, July 2, 2020, file photo, cars drive under a sign greeting visitors near the entrance to Walt Disney World, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.(John Raoux/Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 1:11 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man spat on a security officer at Walt Disney World after she asked him to put on a mask.

According to an arrest report released Monday, 51-year-old Kelly McKin is facing a charge of battery following the encounter last month.

According to the report, Disney World security officer Kristen Goldstein asked him to put on a mask.

McKin told her he would once he was inside the Contemporary Resort.

When Goldstein told him Disney’s policy required masks to be worn at all times, deputies say McKin then spat on her.

McKin has denied spitting at Goldstein.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Deadly hostage standoff, suspect threatened to kill children in home
The 2021 Iditarod start line in Deshka Landing.
Iditarod 2021 Blog: More mushers cross the finish line in Deshka Landing
AFD got the call of a house fire at 2:15 Saturday morning. (Courtesy: Esther Baldwin)
More than a dozen units respond to overnight house fire
Dallas Seavey won his fifth Iditarod championship.
Veteran Iditarod musher Dallas Seavey wins his fifth Iditarod championship
Mother arrested for killing 2-year-old daughter

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2021, file photo a placard is displayed with an image of the late U.S....
2 charged in assault of Capitol officer who died after riot
President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, looks up after signing the...
The road show begins: VP Harris, Jill Biden promote aid plan
FILE - In this March 31, 2020 file photo, a leaning sign sits in front of the Kay Bailey...
Immigrant teens to be housed at Dallas convention center
Lions, hyenas and African wild dogs at the Denver Zoo enjoy their snow day.
Snow fun: Lions romp in fresh powder at Denver Zoo
The 2021 Iditarod start line in Deshka Landing.
Iditarod 2021 Blog: More mushers cross the finish line in Deshka Landing