Snow moves across Southcentral, Southeast

By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 6:49 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Snow has been falling today on the Kenai. Anchorage and the Mat-Su Valleys will see light snow through the night and into Monday morning. Anchorage can expect to see about 1 to 3 inches of snow.

More snow is headed toward Southeast as well. Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings are in place for much of the Panhandle. These will begin tonight and last through Monday. Juneau, Haines and Pelican are all looking at 8 to 12 inches of snow. Travel is expected to be difficult as this storm moves through. The southern areas of the Panhandle will see rain mixed with that snow as temperatures warm to near 40 degrees.

