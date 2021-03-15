Snow today, with sunshine returning the rest of the week!

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A low drifting into the Prince William sound will keep light snow showers with us through much of the day. While the main influence will be felt along the sound, a large portion of Southcentral will see snow showers. The heaviest snow will fall across the Western Prince William Sound, along with some windy conditions up to 40 mph. This will lead to some blowing snow and reduced visibility, which is why the area remains under a winter weather advisory through the morning.

While this storm won’t be as prolific as the last one, many locations can expect an additional 1 to 2 inches of snow. This on top of our already slick roads, will create some driving conditions one should remain cautious in. The snow will be the most steady during the first part of the morning and then gradually taper off into just passing snow showers by the afternoon. Once the snow fully exits later tonight into Tuesday, a transition pattern will be underway.

We’ll see the return to sunshine and plenty of it through the week, as the stormy pattern takes aim on Southeast. While our weather will continue to remain quiet this week, it will still be on the cooler side. Highs each day will likely only top out in the mid to upper 20s.

Meanwhile, Southeast is gearing up for moderate to heavy snow through the day. A stream of moisture continues to surge into the panhandle prompting winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories. A large portion of Southeast will see snow today, but the heaviest will fall from Juneau and points northward. It’s here where up to a foot of snow is possible. This will bring some concern, as the high sun angle, warmer weather moving in and recent snow loading could lead to avalanche concerns through the week.

Have a blessed Monday!

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.