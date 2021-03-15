Advertisement

Snow today, with sunshine returning the rest of the week!

By Aaron Morrison
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 8:00 AM AKDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A low drifting into the Prince William sound will keep light snow showers with us through much of the day. While the main influence will be felt along the sound, a large portion of Southcentral will see snow showers. The heaviest snow will fall across the Western Prince William Sound, along with some windy conditions up to 40 mph. This will lead to some blowing snow and reduced visibility, which is why the area remains under a winter weather advisory through the morning.

While this storm won’t be as prolific as the last one, many locations can expect an additional 1 to 2 inches of snow. This on top of our already slick roads, will create some driving conditions one should remain cautious in. The snow will be the most steady during the first part of the morning and then gradually taper off into just passing snow showers by the afternoon. Once the snow fully exits later tonight into Tuesday, a transition pattern will be underway.

We’ll see the return to sunshine and plenty of it through the week, as the stormy pattern takes aim on Southeast. While our weather will continue to remain quiet this week, it will still be on the cooler side. Highs each day will likely only top out in the mid to upper 20s.

Meanwhile, Southeast is gearing up for moderate to heavy snow through the day. A stream of moisture continues to surge into the panhandle prompting winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories. A large portion of Southeast will see snow today, but the heaviest will fall from Juneau and points northward. It’s here where up to a foot of snow is possible. This will bring some concern, as the high sun angle, warmer weather moving in and recent snow loading could lead to avalanche concerns through the week.

Have a blessed Monday!

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Deadly hostage standoff, suspect threatened to kill children in home
The 2021 Iditarod start line in Deshka Landing.
Iditarod 2021 Blog: Seavey wins the 2021 Iditarod
AFD got the call of a house fire at 2:15 Saturday morning. (Courtesy: Esther Baldwin)
More than a dozen units respond to overnight house fire
Mother arrested for killing 2-year-old daughter
14 airports across Alaska looking to hire 170+ TSA Officers before summer 2021, $1,000...
Help wanted: TSA looking for 170 workers around Alaska

Latest News

Monday, March 15 Morning Weather
Monday, March 15 Morning Weather
Another storm moves into Southeast
Snow moves across Southcentral, Southeast
Temperatures will be in the single digits as the champion of Iditarod 49 is crowned.
Iditarod Weather Sunday night
Another storm moves into Southeast
Sunday Evening Forecast