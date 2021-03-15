Advertisement

Top three mushers cross the finish line in the 49th Iditarod

Iditarod 2021
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 11:05 AM AKDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The top three mushers have crossed the finish line at Deshka Landing, cementing the top spots in the 2021 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.

Veteran Iditarod musher Dallas Seavey, bib number 23, crossed the finish line first at 5:08 a.m. Monday, claiming his fifth Iditarod championship. He’s only the second musher to win five Iditarods, tying Rick Swenson. Seavey had 10 dogs in harness at the end of the race.

Seavey was followed by Aaron Burmeister, bib number 36, who arrived at Deshka Landing at 8:23 a.m. with 10 dogs in harness at the end of the race.

Rounding out the top three was Brent Sass, bib number 21, who arrived at the finish line at 9:41 a.m. with 13 dogs in harness at the end of the race. Early in the race, Sass had the lead. He was the first musher to check out of the Ophir checkpoint and the first to check in to Iditarod.

