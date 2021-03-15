Advertisement

Veteran Iditarod musher Dallas Seavey wins his fifth Iditarod championship

Iditarod musher heading into the McGrath checkpoint during the 2021 race.
Iditarod musher heading into the McGrath checkpoint during the 2021 race.(KTUU)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 5:08 AM AKDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Crossing the finish line in Deshka Landing, Dallas Seavey has won his fifth Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race championship.

The veteran musher, bib number 23, arrived at Deshka Landing just after 5 a.m. Monday. This win comes after he skipped the past three races.

2021 Iditarod finish

WATCH: Veteran Iditarod musher Dallas Seavey is about to cross the finish line for his fifth Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race title. Get the latest updates on our live blog: https://bit.ly/3bNyvFZ

Posted by Alaska's News Source on Monday, March 15, 2021

Dallas’ run in 2021 was his first go at the race since 2017 — the year when several of his dogs tested positive for a banned substance. In 2018, the Iditarod Trail Committee said they did not believe Seavey had any involvement or knowledge of the events that led to the positive drug test in four of his dogs.

This year, Seavey stayed toward the top of the leaderboard for a majority of the race. His determination helped him win four awards along the trail: the Northrim Bank Achieve More Award, Ryan Air Gold Coast Award, First Musher to the Yukon Award and Alaska Air Transit Spirit of Iditarod Award.

Seavey is a third-generation musher. He follows in the footsteps of his dad Mitch Seavey, who has won the race three times. In 2005, Seavey became the youngest musher in history to run the Iditarod. In 2012, he became the youngest-ever Iditarod champion.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Deadly hostage standoff, suspect threatened to kill children in home
The 2021 Iditarod start line in Deshka Landing.
Iditarod 2021 Blog: Watch the first musher cross the finish line!
AFD got the call of a house fire at 2:15 Saturday morning. (Courtesy: Esther Baldwin)
More than a dozen units respond to overnight house fire
Mother arrested for killing 2-year-old daughter
14 airports across Alaska looking to hire 170+ TSA Officers before summer 2021, $1,000...
Help wanted: TSA looking for 170 workers around Alaska

Latest News

The 2021 Iditarod start line in Deshka Landing.
Iditarod 2021 Blog: Watch the first musher cross the finish line!
Temperatures will be in the single digits as the champion of Iditarod 49 is crowned.
Iditarod 49 weather as the champion is crowned
Dallas Seavey at his kennel in Talkeetna, Alaska.
Veteran Iditarod musher Dallas Seavey wins Northrim Bank Achieve More Award after reaching Skwentna
Iditarod musher heading into the McGrath checkpoint during the 2021 race.
Veteran Iditarod musher Dallas Seavey wins Ryan Air Gold Coast Award