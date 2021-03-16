Advertisement

2 teens accused of setting N.Y. man on fire, killing him

A man is dead after police say two teens intentionally set him on fire in his own apartment.
A man is dead after police say two teens intentionally set him on fire in his own apartment.(Source: WHAM/CNN)
By WHAM staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 9:49 AM AKDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHAM) - A man is dead after police say two teens intentionally set him on fire.

The attack happened Friday. According to investigators, the man was sitting in a chair in his apartment when a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old sprayed him with fluid and set him on fire.

The victim suffered second- and third-degree burns over 70 percent of his body. He was in the hospital for four days before he died.

The two boys involved were taken into custody and have been charged with assault and arson.

In the wake of the victim’s death, the Monroe county district attorney’s office plans to upgrade their charges.

Police are trying to figure out if the victim and suspects knew each other.

Copyright 2021 WHAM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dallas Seavey won his fifth Iditarod championship.
Veteran Iditarod musher Dallas Seavey wins his fifth Iditarod championship
The 2021 Iditarod start line in Deshka Landing.
Iditarod 2021 Blog: More mushers cross the finish line in Deshka Landing
A Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC) carrying Marines, takes the beach of Adak during exercise in...
Sullivan: Navy considering reopening base in Adak
Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, pays respects as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose...
Alaska Republican Party votes to censure Sen. Lisa Murkowski
Police lights
Deadly hostage standoff, suspect threatened to kill children in home

Latest News

FILE - Ivet Cantu, 45, points to her electricity bill from Griddy Energy on an app showing her...
Texas company behind huge electricity bills seeks bankruptcy
This photo provided by Google shows the Nest Hub. Sleep-sensing technology will be a key...
Google gets into sleep surveillance with new Nest Hub screen
Veterans are suing an earplug manufacturer, saying for over a decade the military received...
Sounding off: Veterans say their standard-issue earplugs caused hearing loss
Before both jurors were selected, the defense attorney for Derek Chauvin filed a motion to...
Ex-officer wants jury to hear about 2019 George Floyd arrest