383 COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska over the past 3 days, state says

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The state reported 383 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska over the weekend and into Monday — over 100 of them were identified in Anchorage.

Of the newly reported cases, 372 were confirmed in Alaska residents. They were identified in these communities:

Anchorage: 103

Wasilla: 80

Eagle River: 24

Fairbanks: 21

Delta Junction: 18

Palmer: 18

Bethel Census Area: 17

Chugiak: 15

Juneau: 10

North Pole: 9

Ketchikan: 6

Soldotna: 6

Homer: 5

Kenai: 5

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 5

Kodiak: 4

Petersburg: 4

Willow: 4

Northwest Arctic Borough: 2

Utqiagvik: 2

Anchor Point: 1

Big Lake: 1

Copper River Census Area: 1

Cordova: 1

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 1

Girdwood: 1

Healy: 1

Kenai Peninsula Borough North: 1

Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 1

Kotzebue: 1

Kusilvak Census Area: 1

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 1

Nome: 1

Seward: 1

There were 11 new nonresident cases added to the state’s coronavirus dashboard in communities throughout the state, including Anchorage, Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon, Fairbanks, Kenai, Kodiak, Southeast Fairbanks Census Area, Wasilla.

At least 1,319 residents and nonresidents have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since the pandemic reached Alaska.

Currently, 32 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and eight others are hospitalized and suspected of having the virus. Two of these patients are on a ventilator.

The state’s vaccine monitoring dashboard shows 195,328 people have received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the state; 135,482 people are fully vaccinated.

A total of 1,800,033 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Alaska, although that number does not reflect the unique number of individuals who have been tested for COVID-19.

No additional deaths were reported in the state, leaving Alaska’s total death count at 302 residents and four nonresidents.

