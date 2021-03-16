383 COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska over the past 3 days, state says
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The state reported 383 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska over the weekend and into Monday — over 100 of them were identified in Anchorage.
Of the newly reported cases, 372 were confirmed in Alaska residents. They were identified in these communities:
- Anchorage: 103
- Wasilla: 80
- Eagle River: 24
- Fairbanks: 21
- Delta Junction: 18
- Palmer: 18
- Bethel Census Area: 17
- Chugiak: 15
- Juneau: 10
- North Pole: 9
- Ketchikan: 6
- Soldotna: 6
- Homer: 5
- Kenai: 5
- Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 5
- Kodiak: 4
- Petersburg: 4
- Willow: 4
- Northwest Arctic Borough: 2
- Utqiagvik: 2
- Anchor Point: 1
- Big Lake: 1
- Copper River Census Area: 1
- Cordova: 1
- Fairbanks North Star Borough: 1
- Girdwood: 1
- Healy: 1
- Kenai Peninsula Borough North: 1
- Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 1
- Kotzebue: 1
- Kusilvak Census Area: 1
- Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 1
- Nome: 1
- Seward: 1
There were 11 new nonresident cases added to the state’s coronavirus dashboard in communities throughout the state, including Anchorage, Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon, Fairbanks, Kenai, Kodiak, Southeast Fairbanks Census Area, Wasilla.
At least 1,319 residents and nonresidents have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since the pandemic reached Alaska.
Currently, 32 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and eight others are hospitalized and suspected of having the virus. Two of these patients are on a ventilator.
The state’s vaccine monitoring dashboard shows 195,328 people have received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the state; 135,482 people are fully vaccinated.
A total of 1,800,033 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Alaska, although that number does not reflect the unique number of individuals who have been tested for COVID-19.
No additional deaths were reported in the state, leaving Alaska’s total death count at 302 residents and four nonresidents.
