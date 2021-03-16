Advertisement

383 COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska over the past 3 days, state says

(WRDW)
By Elizabeth Roman
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 6:14 PM AKDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The state reported 383 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska over the weekend and into Monday — over 100 of them were identified in Anchorage.

Of the newly reported cases, 372 were confirmed in Alaska residents. They were identified in these communities:

  • Anchorage: 103
  • Wasilla: 80
  • Eagle River: 24
  • Fairbanks: 21
  • Delta Junction: 18
  • Palmer: 18
  • Bethel Census Area: 17
  • Chugiak: 15
  • Juneau: 10
  • North Pole: 9
  • Ketchikan: 6
  • Soldotna: 6
  • Homer: 5
  • Kenai: 5
  • Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 5
  • Kodiak: 4
  • Petersburg: 4
  • Willow: 4
  • Northwest Arctic Borough: 2
  • Utqiagvik: 2
  • Anchor Point: 1
  • Big Lake: 1
  • Copper River Census Area: 1
  • Cordova: 1
  • Fairbanks North Star Borough: 1
  • Girdwood: 1
  • Healy: 1
  • Kenai Peninsula Borough North: 1
  • Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 1
  • Kotzebue: 1
  • Kusilvak Census Area: 1
  • Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 1
  • Nome: 1
  • Seward: 1

There were 11 new nonresident cases added to the state’s coronavirus dashboard in communities throughout the state, including Anchorage, Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon, Fairbanks, Kenai, Kodiak, Southeast Fairbanks Census Area, Wasilla.

At least 1,319 residents and nonresidents have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since the pandemic reached Alaska.

Currently, 32 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and eight others are hospitalized and suspected of having the virus. Two of these patients are on a ventilator.

The state’s vaccine monitoring dashboard shows 195,328 people have received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the state; 135,482 people are fully vaccinated.

A total of 1,800,033 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Alaska, although that number does not reflect the unique number of individuals who have been tested for COVID-19.

No additional deaths were reported in the state, leaving Alaska’s total death count at 302 residents and four nonresidents.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Deadly hostage standoff, suspect threatened to kill children in home
The 2021 Iditarod start line in Deshka Landing.
Iditarod 2021 Blog: More mushers cross the finish line in Deshka Landing
Dallas Seavey won his fifth Iditarod championship.
Veteran Iditarod musher Dallas Seavey wins his fifth Iditarod championship
AFD got the call of a house fire at 2:15 Saturday morning. (Courtesy: Esther Baldwin)
More than a dozen units respond to overnight house fire
Mother arrested for killing 2-year-old daughter

Latest News

Blood clot concerns trigger pause in AstraZeneca vaccinations
Blood clot concerns trigger pause in AstraZeneca vaccinations
Several airlines report that after dismal sales in January and February, more people have...
US air travel rises to highest levels yet since pandemic hit
Air travel hits new pandemic record
Air travel hits new pandemic record
This March 29, 2018 file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in...
Facebook to label vaccine posts to combat COVID-19 misinformation