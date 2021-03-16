Alaska DOC is reopening attorney-client visitation to all fully vaccinated inmates

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Corrections says attorney-client visitation can resume to all inmates who have been fully vaccinated starting Wednesday at all DOC institutions statewide.

“We recognize how important it is for inmates to be able to connect with not only their attorneys but also friends and family,” said Commissioner Nancy Dahlstrom in a press release.

The move comes after institutional activities and outside access to DOC facilities across the state were suspended in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our reopening plan gradually restores outside access to institutions as well as internal activities such as education and rehabilitation programs, chaplaincy services, and slowly expands social bubbles to allow for mixed recreation and meals among inmates,” said Dahlstrom. “We are pleased to, once again, make available in-person attorney access to their clients. We look forward to expanding the opportunity for visitation to loved ones in the near future.”

In order for attorney-client visitation to take place, all requirements listed below must be met:

The inmate must be fully vaccinated.

Attorneys will be subject to a COVID-19 entry point screening, including temperature readings.

Face masks covering the nose and mouth are required at all times while inside the institution.

Appointments are required.

No physical contact is allowed at any time during visitation.

In addition to the above requirements, DOC writes social distancing will be enforced and plexiglass dividers will be placed in visitation rooms and enhanced cleaning will occur after each use.

DOC adds that currently, institutions remain closed to the public at this time.

