Advertisement

Alaska Republican Party votes to censure Sen. Lisa Murkowski

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, pays respects as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose...
Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, pays respects as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose under the Portico at the top of the front steps of the U.S. Supreme Court building on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Washington. Ginsburg, 87, died of cancer on Sept. 18. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)(Andrew Harnik | AP)
By Marlise Irby
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 7:12 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Republican Party voted on Saturday to censure Sen. Lisa Murkowski.

Murkowski is one of the more senior Republican women in the Senate; she has been a senator for Alaska since 2002.

The resolution sent out and signed by Glenn Clary, the party’s chairman, said the party will recruit a Republican primary challenger to go against Murkowski.

During a past interview, Murkowski was questioned about the possibility of her party cutting ties.

“If the party is to censure me because they felt that I needed to support the party they can make that statement,” said, adding, “but I will make the statement again, that my obligation is to support the constitution, that I have pledged to uphold, and I will do that even if it means, that I have to oppose the direction of my state party.”

The resolution listed many reasons why the party came to its decision, citing Murkowski’s opposition to placing limits on abortions, vote against repealing the Affordable Care Act and vocal criticism of former President Donald Trump, among other points.

The resolution also states the party “separates itself from Senator Murkowski’s conviction vote of President Trump.”

Alaska’s News Source reached out to Kris Warren, the chairman of the Republican Party in an Anchorage House district, but he declined to comment.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Deadly hostage standoff, suspect threatened to kill children in home
The 2021 Iditarod start line in Deshka Landing.
Iditarod 2021 Blog: More mushers cross the finish line in Deshka Landing
Dallas Seavey won his fifth Iditarod championship.
Veteran Iditarod musher Dallas Seavey wins his fifth Iditarod championship
A Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC) carrying Marines, takes the beach of Adak during exercise in...
Sullivan: Navy considering reopening base in Adak
AFD got the call of a house fire at 2:15 Saturday morning. (Courtesy: Esther Baldwin)
More than a dozen units respond to overnight house fire

Latest News

Sen. Lora Reinbold, R-Eagle River.
Discord in Juneau continues, Senate leaders elect to remove one of their own from Capitol over mask policies
The Loussac Library
Loussac Library, senior centers to benefit from proposition two
FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2017 file photo, former President Barack Obama's Supreme Court nominee...
Senate confirms Merrick Garland to be US attorney general
Former president Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC)...
Trump will not endorse Murkowski in 2022, plans to campaign against her