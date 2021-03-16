Alaska Republican Party votes to censure Sen. Lisa Murkowski

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Republican Party voted on Saturday to censure Sen. Lisa Murkowski.

Murkowski is one of the more senior Republican women in the Senate; she has been a senator for Alaska since 2002.

The resolution sent out and signed by Glenn Clary, the party’s chairman, said the party will recruit a Republican primary challenger to go against Murkowski.

During a past interview, Murkowski was questioned about the possibility of her party cutting ties.

“If the party is to censure me because they felt that I needed to support the party they can make that statement,” said, adding, “but I will make the statement again, that my obligation is to support the constitution, that I have pledged to uphold, and I will do that even if it means, that I have to oppose the direction of my state party.”

The resolution listed many reasons why the party came to its decision, citing Murkowski’s opposition to placing limits on abortions, vote against repealing the Affordable Care Act and vocal criticism of former President Donald Trump, among other points.

The resolution also states the party “separates itself from Senator Murkowski’s conviction vote of President Trump.”

Alaska’s News Source reached out to Kris Warren, the chairman of the Republican Party in an Anchorage House district, but he declined to comment.

