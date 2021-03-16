Anchorage middle and high schools welcome back students

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - High schools and middle schools across the Anchorage School District are preparing for a big day Tuesday when thousands of students return to class for the first time in a year. But some students are going to schools they’ve never been to before.

Monday was orientation day for high school freshmen and first year middle school students. At Begich Middle School, sixth grade students were taking tours of their new school. Principal Brendan Wilson said staff are acting as if it were the first day of school back in August, with a few, quite noticeable, differences.

“This is the first time I remember the first day of school having snow in my career,” Wilson said. “We have to think about things like, (reminding) kids which bus they ride at the end of the day. I saw my 6th grade teachers giving tours around the building today. That’s not something we’ve ever done in March before.”

But Wilson said the year without students in the building has given administrators plenty of time to plan for their safety. He said parents should feel confident about the rules in place to protect their children from COVID-19.

“The safety of their kids is first and foremost in our minds, and we are going to do it with compassion,” he said. “We aren’t going to be yelling at kids when their mask slips down. Just going to give them some gentle reminders and give them the idea that we are all in this together as a team.”

On Monday, about 200 sixth grade students were at Begich Middle School. On Tuesday, when seventh and eighth graders return, 600 students are expected in the building.

Wilson said, that’s about two-thirds of the students registered at his school, the rest have chosen to continue learning online.

A district spokeswoman said the numbers are typical of what they are seeing at high schools and middle schools across the district.

