Advertisement

Biden to hold first formal news conference next week

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 12:49 PM AKDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will hold his first formal news conference on March 25 at the White House, press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday.

Biden is the first president in decades to go this long without holding a formal question and answer session with reporters. He has opted to take questions about as often as most of his recent predecessors, but he tends to field just one or two informal inquiries at a time, usually in a hurried setting at the end of an event.

It reflects a White House media strategy meant both to reserve major media set-pieces for the celebration of a legislative victory and to limit unforced errors from a historically gaffe-prone politician.

The White House has faced escalating pressure to hold a press conference, and his delay sparked Republican attacks. Psaki had previously said Biden would hold a news conference before the end of March.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dallas Seavey won his fifth Iditarod championship.
Veteran Iditarod musher Dallas Seavey wins his fifth Iditarod championship
Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, pays respects as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose...
Alaska Republican Party votes to censure Sen. Lisa Murkowski
The 2021 Iditarod start line in Deshka Landing.
Iditarod 2021 Blog: Top 20 cross the finish line in Deshka Landing
A Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC) carrying Marines, takes the beach of Adak during exercise in...
Sullivan: Navy considering reopening base in Adak
Police lights
Deadly hostage standoff, suspect threatened to kill children in home

Latest News

Fairbanks police vehicle (File photo)
Sidelined Fairbanks police detective says he’s a victim of workplace retaliation
The president has said that he backs $10,000 in blanket forgiveness for federal student loan...
COVID tax break could open door to student loan forgiveness
Biden hits the road, eyes next relief steps
Biden hits the road, eyes next relief steps
I like Ike, but Mike’s OK; ranked-choice voting gets a look
The victims were returning home from a large livestock market in Banibangou, near Niger’s...
Gunmen kill at least 58 in attack on Niger market sellers