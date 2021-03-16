Advertisement

FBI: Alaska man facing federal charges for participating in US Capitol riot

Aaron James Mileur has been arrested on federal charges for allegedly participating in the...
Aaron James Mileur has been arrested on federal charges for allegedly participating in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.(FBI)
By Elizabeth Roman
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 3:38 PM AKDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Alaska man accused of posting photos and video of himself inside the U.S. Capitol building during the riot in January is now facing federal charges for his participation in the attack.

Aaron James Mileur was arrested by special agents with the FBI Anchorage Field Office on Tuesday, according to an email from Chloe Martin, public affairs officer with the FBI in Anchorage.

According to a statement of facts filed in the case against him, the FBI received a tip that photos and video of Mileur at the riot had been posted to his personal Facebook page.

The video, the FBI says, showed Mileur recording himself from inside the Captiol building.

Another video of the riot, also posted on Mileur’s Facebook page, was also posted to the Facebook group “Save Anchorage,” though the FBI says that video did not show Mileur specifically.

Mileur is charged with disorderly conduct on restricted grounds, which disrupted government business, and knowingly entering a restricted building without the lawful authority to do so.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

