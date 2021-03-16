Advertisement

First Cook Inlet Conference high school hockey practice of the season

By Austin Sjong
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 11:22 PM AKDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After delaying their season, Cook Inlet Conference high school hockey teams are back on the ice. The decision to delay the season until March was due to a past emergency mandate that prohibited indoor competition within the Municipality of Anchorage.

Dimond High School hockey head coach Dennis Sorenson said he played a big part in the delay.

“It was actually my idea initially and I got the other coaches on board we knew that we were going to have problems.” Sorenson said. “And so we pushed it to the spring. It took a lot of work from our directors above us.”

The hockey season starts just a week after fans were allowed to return to games and hockey fans can expect the same precautions as basketball fans have been seeing. All players will have their masks on at all times, there will be only two spectators per participant at every game and there will be no charge for spectators.

Even though attendance will be limited, Dimond hockey seniors are just happy to be back on the ice.

“Feels great we have been practicing with our comp teams and what not, but I think we have been waiting for high school hockey to start for awhile here,” said senior center Garret Miknich.

Senior Michael Flaherty said, “it is nice to come out here and see all the kids from school that I haven’t seen in a while.”

Normally, Cook Inlet Conference teams would play 26 games, but this year they will be playing 14 plus the regional tournament at the end of the season.

All of the games will be in district, with the Mat-Su and Fairbanks both having already finished their season.

It was just the first day at practice, but Sorenson is very hopeful for this season.

“It is March right now we are hoping that midseason, maybe April, we might get more than two fans per player,” Sorenson said. “Maybe things will get better with the vaccination and maybe we can have a full house by the end for senior night”

The first games of the season kick off on March 24.

