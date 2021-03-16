ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The name of the game lately has been snow, as Anchorage and much of Southcentral have been rocked over the past week. While officially Anchorage saw 4.1″ of snow yesterday, other parts of Anchorage and Southcentral topped out near 8 inches. A typical La Nina pattern features drier weather, but that certainly hasn’t been the case lately, as both February and March have been on the wetter side. We’re still seeing the snow falling across Southcentral, but that is expected to taper off later today, with some drier conditions returning.

Any snow that lingers will amount to less than half an inch of snowfall, adding on to the already healthy snowpack that we have in place across Southcentral. As the snow lets up, many areas will start to see clouds slowly decrease. This will set the stage for some sunnier days ahead for us, but even then we’ll still continue to see colder weather. Tuesday marks the 51st straight day of seeing temperatures below freezing, which is the longest streak since 2007. While the cold this season has been far from record-breaking, it’s the persistence of it that has been surprising. That persistence will stick around even as the seasons change this weekend.

Spring officially begins Saturday and much of Southcentral will continue to remain on the cooler side. Many locations will be 10 to 15 degrees below average. It’s important to note that no March in the history of record keeping at Ted Stevens ever saw the maximum high at 32° and current trends point to the possibility of this happening.

We’re springing into a continuation of winter, which will likely mean a late breakup for parts of Alaska.

Meanwhile across Southeast, an active weather pattern is in the works. Upper level flow will redirect any storms into the panhandle keeping scattered wintry mix and snow showers in the forecast. Much like yesterday, today will feature widespread snow building in through the day, with the heaviest amount falling near the northern inner channels. The same can’t be said for the southern inner channels will see a push of warmer air and a transition to a cold rain. Looking ahead, while Southcentral will stay on the colder side, a trend of upper 30s and 40s looks to remain for the panhandle as the month comes to a close.

