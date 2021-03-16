Winter weather continues as snow piles up in Anchorage and Juneau

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -Anchorage officially picked up another 2.8″ of snow Monday, bringing the seasonal total up to 63.7″ and the snow depth to 28″. This is the 3rd highest snow depth on record for Anchorage on March 15th, coming in only behind 1959 at 33″ and 2012 at 34″. The snow totals were even higher for other areas of Anchorage, but the snow will taper off for everyone overnight. More sunshine is on tap for Tuesday, which will continue all week.

Don’t let that incoming sunshine fool you though, temperatures will continue to stay about 15 degrees below normal for this time of year with highs in the mid-20s and lows in the single digits and low teens.

Further south, Juneau is also stuck in winter. Heavy snow fell across the area Monday and some locations will see close to a foot by the time this storm is all said and done tomorrow morning. Another storm will move from south to north across Southeast Tuesdsay afternoon, bringing a mix of snow and rain to the area. Juneau is also closing in on 60″ of snow so far this season.

Stay safe on the roads!

-Meteorologist Melissa Frey

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.