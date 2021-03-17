Advertisement

4 killed, 1 wounded in shooting in Phoenix home, police say

Police say it wasn’t immediately known what prompted Tuesday night’s shooting but that the five...
Police say it wasn’t immediately known what prompted Tuesday night’s shooting but that the five people involved knew each other.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 6:55 AM AKDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say a shooting in a home left four adults dead and one man wounded.

Police say it wasn’t immediately known what prompted Tuesday night’s shooting but that the five people involved knew each other. They did not release information about a suspect or suspects but a police spokeswoman said authorities concluded there was no threat to the community.

Police including rifle-toting officers in tactical gear and some with dogs earlier were seen searching neighboring homes.

Authorities say the dead included three men and a woman and that the wounded person is a 19-year-old man hospitalized in stable condition.

No identities were released and no additional information was revealed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, pays respects as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose...
Alaska Republican Party votes to censure Sen. Lisa Murkowski
Aaron James Mileur has been arrested on federal charges for allegedly participating in the...
FBI: Alaska man facing federal charges for participating in US Capitol riot
Fairbanks police vehicle (File photo)
Sidelined Fairbanks police detective says he’s a victim of workplace retaliation
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, Alaska state Sen. Lora Reinbold, an Eagle...
Alaska senator changes face covering after rules dispute
New research means advance warnings for eruptions.
Early warning for waking volcanoes, study shows

Latest News

College graduates who borrow can expect to leave school with close to $30,000 in student loan...
College costs far outpace wages many students could earn
FILE - In this March 31, 2020 file photo, a leaning sign sits in front of the Kay Bailey...
Homeland Security head rejects GOP claims of border `crisis’
The 2021 Iditarod start line in Deshka Landing.
Iditarod 2021 Blog: Mushers continue to cross the finish line in Deshka Landing
FILE - Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman wears a face mask to help curb the spread of the...
Biden defends inaction against Saudi crown prince in killing
FILE - Boston Symphony Orchestra music director James Levine conducts the symphony on its...
James Levine, who ruled over Met Opera, dead at age 77