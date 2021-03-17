Anchorage hospitals allow visitors back in

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - With few exceptions, Anchorage hospitals have not allowed adult patients to have visitors in nearly a year. But declining COVID-19 counts have helped to relax those policies.

Providence Alaska Medical Center recently transitioned from level red to level orange. It means adult patients can have a single designated visitor during their stay.

“They can have one visitor for the duration of their hospitalization who can come in, either in the morning session or the afternoon session to visit their loved one,” said Providence nurse Heather Anderson, who is also on the visitation team.

Anderson said it was difficult to turn people away during the pandemic, particularly family members.

“It was very hard. The visitation team spent a lot of time discussing each of these scenarios and trying to make the decisions that balance the patient’s safety, the safety of the caregivers, and the needs of the visitors and the patients to see each other,” Anderson said.

The team meets weekly to look at community COVID-19 counts and hospital resources to determine whether visitation policies should be revised. A regularly updated version of Providence’s visitation rules can be found online.

Alaska Regional Hospital has also made changes to allow visitors.

CEO Jennifer Opsut said as COVID-19 declined, they were able to open their doors to help patients heal both physically and emotionally.

“We have found that it is very important to have their family member or their friends to be able to visit with them,” she said.

Regional now allows adult inpatients to have several visitors during the day, although only one may visit in the room at a time and visitors must remain in patient rooms.

Opsut said the team meets weekly to consider whether to update visitor policies. More information on Alaska Regional’s policies can be found online.

A spokeswoman for Alaska Native Medical Center said they currently allow one designated visitor for adults during a hospital stay but are looking to revise their policies to include more people in the near future.

Local hospitals are requiring all visitors to undergo health screenings and wear masks at all times. Though there are some exceptions, visitation in COVID-19 wards is not allowed in most cases.

