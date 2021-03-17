Advertisement

Baby fighting for life after Houston officer-involved shooting

By KTRK staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 4:36 AM AKDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KTRK) - The family of a 1-year-old baby accidentally shot by a Houston Police officer is taking legal action after a police chase left a child needing brain surgery.

It happened two weeks ago. Police were chasing down a suspect and fired gunshots that left a child needing brain surgery.

Police started shooting at an armed robbery suspect they were chasing, who crashed at a southwest Houston gas station and took Smalls and her son hostage in their car.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo released a statement, saying in part, “We are hoping and praying for the child’s speedy recovery.”

The child’s mother, Daisha Smalls, is calling for action, not words. “My son has been fighting every day for his life,” she said.

She and her attorneys, including well-known attorney Ben Crump, plan on filing a lawsuit.

It’s been two weeks since her 1-year-old son Legend was accidentally shot by Houston police.

“My baby didn’t deserve it. My baby didn’t deserve to get shot, especially not by the police,” Smalls said.

Her attorneys believe the police violated their own policy, with officers shooting while she and her son was in her car.

“She’s screaming at the top of her lungs, but they still shoot anyway knowing that she was in the car,” Crump said.

“Even if this suspect had taken Daisha hostage, you don’t shoot. This is not the movies,” attorney Tony Romanucci said.

“I blame the crook, not the officer,” said Houston Police Officers Union president Doug Griffith.

He said the 15-year veteran officer accused in the shooting was trying to protect the mother and baby.

“I think he took the appropriate action, did what he had to do that night, and we stand by our officer, and he was devastated that anyone else was hurt, especially a baby.” Griffith said.

He said there is bodycam video. Crump said he wants to get it from Houston Police.

Copyright 2021 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, pays respects as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose...
Alaska Republican Party votes to censure Sen. Lisa Murkowski
Aaron James Mileur has been arrested on federal charges for allegedly participating in the...
FBI: Alaska man facing federal charges for participating in US Capitol riot
Fairbanks police vehicle (File photo)
Sidelined Fairbanks police detective says he’s a victim of workplace retaliation
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, Alaska state Sen. Lora Reinbold, an Eagle...
Alaska senator changes face covering after rules dispute
New research means advance warnings for eruptions.
Early warning for waking volcanoes, study shows

Latest News

Eight are dead and a suspect is in custody following three Atlanta-area massage parlor shootings.
Atlanta-area shootings leave 8 dead, many of Asian descent
President Joe Biden speaks to the gathered media members upon arrival at the White House in...
Biden calls Afghanistan withdrawal deadline of May 1 ‘tough’
FILE - In this March 31, 2020 file photo, a leaning sign sits in front of the Kay Bailey...
Child border crossings surging, straining US facilities
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on...
Trump assures supporters that COVID-19 vaccination is safe