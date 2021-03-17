Family sues Kodiak Island Borough School District over coach accused of sexual abuse

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - One month after a former middle and high school assistant wrestling coach in Kodiak was charged with sexual abuse of a minor, the family of the former player police say is the victim is suing the Kodiak Island Borough School District for not adequately protecting students and athletes.

Nathan Benton, 47, faces four counts of sexual abuse of a minor.

The district told Alaska’s News Source that Benton resigned in September. They said he’d worked from 2016-2019 as a high school assistant coach, and from January 2020 to March 2020 as an assistant coach with the middle school.

Myron Angstman, an attorney for the family, told Alaska’s News Source the school district failed to protect students by not adequately conducting a background check and by not acting on complaints about grooming behavior which Angstman said ultimately progressed to sexual assaults that took place in July 2020.

“Certainly concerning is the fact that other people had complained about grooming activities, that they had observed [it] various times in and around the wrestling program, and apparently the school received those reports and we don’t know what they did about it, but certainly they didn’t prevent the wrestling coach from having contact with the girls that were the subject of his grooming behavior,” Angstman said.

Larry Ledoux, superintendent for the school district, told Alaska’s News Source “the KIBSD conducts background checks on all staff including coaches” and that “the KIBSD provides annual sexual abuse and prevention training to all staff through the use of the DEED eLearning course ‘Mandated reporters of Child Abuse and Neglect.’”

Citing the pending litigation and stating some information was confidential, Ledoux did not respond to questions about whether prior complaints or concerns were made to the district regarding Benton, or to how any such complaints were handled.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.