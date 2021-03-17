Advertisement

Sunshine over mainland areas of Alaska

Stormy over the Aleutians and southeast Panhandle
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 7:26 PM AKDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A winter weather advisory for heavy snows over the Klondike highway of southeast Alaska through Thursday morning. One storm system impacting the region tonight, with a second moving in behind it late Wednesday.

West coast locations will get a hit of snow and wind moving through on Wednesday, this energy dissipates rather quickly as it moves east, so little other than clouds will drift over the southcentral region.

A sunny St. Patrick’s Day is the expectation for much of southcentral and other parts of the mainland. Although the March sunshine is nice, the airmass is cold and temperatures will be below normal. Nighttime lows could easily hit sub-zero levels at night. to 5 to 10 below in east Anchorage to the Matanuska and Susitna Valleys.

Anchorage has 65 inches of snow for the winter so far, 26 inches snow depth reported in Anchorage, and over 10 inches of snow recorded at the airport this month, although other parts of town have hit over 2 feet from the last couple snowstorms.

