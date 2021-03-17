Advertisement

Village police officer shot in Nunapitchuk, troopers looking for suspect

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Elizabeth Roman
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 7:05 PM AKDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A village police officer has been shot in Nunapitchuk and troopers in the area are searching for the suspect.

Alaska State Troopers were notified of the shooting around 3:10 p.m. Tuesday, according to an online trooper dispatch posted just before 6 p.m.

The officer, who was shot by someone being held at the Nunapitchuk Public Safety Building, was medivaced to Bethel for treatment and is in stable condition, the dispatch states.

The person escaped after the shooting, the dispatch states, and troopers from Bethel responded to the area to conduct a search. An emergency response team and additional troopers are currently on the way to Nunapitchuk to assist.

Residents are being asked to stay home until the person is caught.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

