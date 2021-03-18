3 deaths, 157 COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Thursday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The state reported 157 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska on Thursday. A majority of the cases were in Anchorage.

Three additional deaths were reported in the state, bringing Alaska’s total death count to 306 residents and four nonresidents. It was not immediately clear if the deaths were recent or a result of death certificate review.

Of the newly reported cases, 152 were confirmed in Alaska residents. They were identified in these communities:

Anchorage: 60

Chugiak: 5

Eagle River: 2

Valdez: 1

Copper River Census Area: 2

Anchor Point: 1

Seward: 3

Healy: 1

Fairbanks: 11

North Pole: 6

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 1

Salcha: 1

Delta Junction: 3

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 4

Tok: 2

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1

Big Lake: 1

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 1

Palmer: 7

Wasilla: 19

Willow: 2

Juneau: 1

Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area: 1

Aleutians East Borough: 1

Bethel Census Area: 15

At least 1,352 residents and nonresidents have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since the pandemic reached Alaska.

Currently, 36 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and three others are hospitalized and suspected of having the virus. One patient is on a ventilator.

The state’s vaccine monitoring dashboard shows 204,918 people have received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the state; 141,464 people are fully vaccinated.

A total of 1,820,986 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Alaska, although that number does not reflect the unique number of individuals who have been tested for COVID-19.

