Advertisement

3 deaths, 157 COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Thursday

Coronavirus
Coronavirus
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 3:17 PM AKDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The state reported 157 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska on Thursday. A majority of the cases were in Anchorage.

Three additional deaths were reported in the state, bringing Alaska’s total death count to 306 residents and four nonresidents. It was not immediately clear if the deaths were recent or a result of death certificate review.

Of the newly reported cases, 152 were confirmed in Alaska residents. They were identified in these communities:

  • Anchorage: 60
  • Chugiak: 5
  • Eagle River: 2
  • Valdez: 1
  • Copper River Census Area: 2
  • Anchor Point: 1
  • Seward: 3
  • Healy: 1
  • Fairbanks: 11
  • North Pole: 6
  • Fairbanks North Star Borough: 1
  • Salcha: 1
  • Delta Junction: 3
  • Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 4
  • Tok: 2
  • Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1
  • Big Lake: 1
  • Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 1
  • Palmer: 7
  • Wasilla: 19
  • Willow: 2
  • Juneau: 1
  • Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area: 1
  • Aleutians East Borough: 1
  • Bethel Census Area: 15

At least 1,352 residents and nonresidents have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since the pandemic reached Alaska.

Currently, 36 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and three others are hospitalized and suspected of having the virus. One patient is on a ventilator.

The state’s vaccine monitoring dashboard shows 204,918 people have received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the state; 141,464 people are fully vaccinated.

A total of 1,820,986 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Alaska, although that number does not reflect the unique number of individuals who have been tested for COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shot off the highway ramp of the Eklutna overpass. In the southbound lane, someone cracked...
‘It’s a tough little bridge’: DOT says Eklutna overpass won’t fall, still seeking driver who cracked it
KTUU
Public health officials explain why some people experience worse side effects after 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Michael Whitmore, 27, is accused of possessing and distributing child pornography.
Anchorage man charged with possession, distribution of child porn arrested by FBI
Jason A. Karpinski, a former massage therapist who traveled to meet with clients, has been...
APD: Former traveling massage therapist arrested for sexual assault
Downtown Anchorage
Arctic intersection: Alaska, the US and China

Latest News

Anchorage mayoral candidate George Martinez says he wants to bring people together and move...
Candidate profile: George Martinez wants to bring the community together & move Anchorage forward
The sky is crystal clear above Southcentral Friday night.
Friday night weather update from Meteorologist Melissa Frey
Proposed arch for The Anchorage Mushing District
Sled dog artwork being auctioned off to raise money for the Anchorage Mushing District
Sen. Dan Sullivan talks about the meeting between Chinese officials and the Biden Administration
VIDEO: Sen. Dan Sullivan interview
Officials say the first COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru clinic where you didn’t need an...
No appointment COVID-19 vaccine clinic closes early due to popular demand