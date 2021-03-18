Advertisement

UPDATE: COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru clinic at Dempsey-Anderson closed for the day

Vaccine(KFYR-TV)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 10:56 AM AKDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Office of Emergency Management says the drive-thru clinic at Dempsey-Anderson closed for the day.

Officials say the first COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru clinic where you didn’t need an appointment to get your COVID-19 shot reached capacity.

“This vaccination event is a great way for residents to receive a COVID-19 vaccination from the comfort of their own vehicle without having to make an appointment beforehand,” said Bob Doehl, COVID-19 incident commander with the Municipality of Anchorage’s Emergency Operations Center earlier this week.

The EOC says at the event the first dose of the Pfizer- BioNTech vaccine will be given to Alaska residents and workers who are ages 16 and older are eligible to receive this vaccine.

“We realize that some people have difficulties in navigating through the appointment system or simply some may not know their availability days in advance. This is a fantastic opportunity for those residents to still get a vaccination,” said Doehl.

On March 9, Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced that the COVID-19 vaccine will be available to all Alaskans who are 16 or older. This move made Alaska the first state in the nation to remove eligibility requirements for getting the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a state press release. Three COVID-19 vaccines are now available in Alaska. The Pfizer vaccine is available to anyone 16 or older, while the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines are only available to those 18 and older.

RELATED: ‘Because science’: Alaska is leading the nation in COVID-19 vaccinations

The first dose of the Pfizer- BioNTech vaccine will be administered; Alaska residents and workers who are ages 16 and older are eligible to receive this vaccine.(KTUU)

Alaskans can get more information or sign up for a vaccine on the state’s website or by calling 907-646-3322.

The event is happening from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Dempsey-Anderson Ice Arena. Those without access to a vehicle will be accepted as a walk-up.

